Sudan: Printing Backlog Delays Start of Sudan's School Year

Khartoum — Sudan's school year is to begin on Monday, September 20, 20 days later than anticipated, owing to delays in printing books for the intermediate classes. The school year will now run until June 2, 2022, and a three-tier education system will align Sudan with other countries in the region.

Tamador El Tereifi, Minister of Education, confirmed the new date in a statement on Tuesday, saying that the books for the middle school have been printed in the ministry. They will be delivered to all states will be delivered by 50 per cent, and the rest will be completed within a month.

As was the case for the last two years, the Sudanese school year starts in September. The school year used to begin in June during the Al Bashir regime. This coming year will see the start of the new three-tier system comprising six years of primary, three years of intermediate (middle school), and three years of secondary school.

This is a distinct change from the eight years of basic school and four years of secondary school that existed under the former regime.

The minister said the motivation for the return of the secondary education system was aimed at aligning Sudan's education system with existing educational systems in the region.

El Tereifi noted that the most important achievements of this stage are the enactment and passage of a new education law and the restructuring of the Ministry of Public Education. She also noted a range of strategies adopted by the ministry, including that of education for girls, for refugees, and e-education.