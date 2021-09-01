Sudan's TRC Head Meets EU Ambassadors in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TRC), Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, met at his office in the Republican Palace on Tuesday with the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) to Sudan as part of the regular meetings with the diplomats. El Burhan reaffirmed keenness of the Sudan on enhancing its relations with the countries of the EU in a way that realises the joint objectives.

Ambassador Robert van den Dool, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan, said in a press statement that the meeting was held in a very constructive and friendly atmosphere, pointing out that this kind of diplomacy has never been more important as they seek to support Sudan's democratic transition and also to help ease tensions in the Horn of Africa and expand cooperation across this region as they believe that Sudan's positive role on this is historic.

Van den Dool said they "discussed the political developments in Sudan, the follow-up of the Prime Minister's Political Initiative and the calls for dialogue on forming the constitutional and electoral commissions," besides the importance of the full implementation of the Constitutional Document, including the installation of a Transitional Legislative Council.

He pointed out that the meeting also tackled the security situation in the country, the progress in the implementation of the security arrangements stipulated by the Juba Peace Agreement and the efforts by the government to maintain order, strengthen security, impose rule of law and combat crime besides the government measures to ensure the safety of civilians, including the internally displaced as well as the progress of investigations and bring to justice the perpetrators of recent deadly intercommunal violence and attacks in some areas in Darfur and East Sudan.

Ambassador Van den Dool added that they stressed the importance of the Government of Sudan to step up its efforts to protect civilians, including internally displaced people, prevent further displacements and advance solutions to internal displacement by promptly and fully implementing its National Plan for the Protection of Civilians.

He said that the European Union Ambassadors expressed their support to the government economic reforms, saying that the measures taken will help Sudan rebuild its economy, adding "we reiterated our support for the family support program to cushion the effects of economic hardship for the most vulnerable Sudanese families."

Van den Dool said indicated that the meeting was also an important opportunity to get acquainted with the situation on the Eastern Borders, the situation in Ethiopia, the developments in South Sudan and the stability of the Horn of Africa and the security of the Red Sea.

"Sudan's strategic location is key to the stability of the region and we believe that any military escalation will negatively reflect on the peace, security and progress in the countries of the region," Ambassador Van den Dool added.

He reiterated that the European Union will continue to support Sudan's transition to a civilian-led democratic government and Sudan's reintegration into the global economy and for any genuine effort to build a peaceful democratic system for all Sudanese.

The Head of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan affirmed that "the European Union and its member states will jointly stand by the Sudanese people who, through the Sudanese revolution, embarked upon the unique transformation of the country. We will stand by Sudan to achieve its goals for peace, freedom and Justice."

The meeting concluded in the joint assertion that the transition of the country has also resulted in a significant development in Sudanese-EU Relations, which is exemplified by the joint preparation of a strategic political dialogue between Sudan and the European Union during this year.