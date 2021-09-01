Cameroon: The Vicar General of the Diocese of Mamfe Kidnapped Last Sunday Has Been Released

1 September 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Yaoundé — The Vicar General of the diocese of Mamfe, in the south-west of Cameroon, was released without paying the ransom, kidnapped on Sunday, August 29 (see Fides, 31/8/2021). This was announced yesterday evening, August 31, by the chancellor of the Cameroonian diocese, Fr. Sébastien Sinju.

"We thank the Most High who kept Mgr. Julius Agbortoko Agbor safe during his imprisonment and brought him back to us safe and sound", says a statement signed by Fr. Sinju. The chancellor thanks "the Christian communities and all those who at home and abroad were at our side while they were united in prayer. (... ). God bless you".

The kidnappers had asked for a ransom of 20 million CFA francs (about 30,489 euros) for the priest's release. Apparently the sum was not paid.

Mgr. Agbortoko Agbor was captured on Sunday, August 29 by some armed young men who identified themselves as separatist fighters and attacked the Major Seminary of Mamfe. Their initial intention was to capture His Exc. Mgr. Francis Teke Lysinge, Bishop Emeritus of Manfe. But given the Bishop's old age, the separatists preferred to take Mgr. Agbor.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Agenzia Fides

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X