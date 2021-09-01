Cameroon: The Vicar General of the Diocese of Mamfe Kidnapped Last Sunday Has Been Released

Yaoundé — The Vicar General of the diocese of Mamfe, in the south-west of Cameroon, was released without paying the ransom, kidnapped on Sunday, August 29 (see Fides, 31/8/2021). This was announced yesterday evening, August 31, by the chancellor of the Cameroonian diocese, Fr. Sébastien Sinju.

"We thank the Most High who kept Mgr. Julius Agbortoko Agbor safe during his imprisonment and brought him back to us safe and sound", says a statement signed by Fr. Sinju. The chancellor thanks "the Christian communities and all those who at home and abroad were at our side while they were united in prayer. (... ). God bless you".

The kidnappers had asked for a ransom of 20 million CFA francs (about 30,489 euros) for the priest's release. Apparently the sum was not paid.

Mgr. Agbortoko Agbor was captured on Sunday, August 29 by some armed young men who identified themselves as separatist fighters and attacked the Major Seminary of Mamfe. Their initial intention was to capture His Exc. Mgr. Francis Teke Lysinge, Bishop Emeritus of Manfe. But given the Bishop's old age, the separatists preferred to take Mgr. Agbor.