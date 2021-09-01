Tanzania: Archbishop of Dar es Salaam Orders Vaccination of All Priests

Dar es Salaam — "Every priest has to be vaccinated against Covid 19 ... It is a disease that touches us deeply because it costs us the lives of our loved ones. Let's take it seriously", said His Exc. Mgr. Jude Thaddaeus Ruwai'chi OFM, Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, who ordered the vaccination of all his priests. Mgr. Ruwaiçhi announced it during the burial ceremony of the former director of Tumaini Media, Fr. Paul Haule, at the Pugu Pilgrimage in the Archdiocese of Dar es Salaam.

In this regard, the Archbishop reprimanded those who understate Covid-19, stressing that it is a dangerous virus and a general tragedy that harms all people. He also warned against those who speak out against vaccination with unreliable arguments.

"We have prayed and asked God to bring us the vaccine against the coronavirus and now it has been found, but we refuse it. What else do we want God to do for us? God's will is for us to live .." . Let us ignore the chatter of the anti-vaccinators. Let us get vaccinated and ask God to protect us from this disease", he emphasized. Mgr. Ruwaiçhi urges all people to follow the advice of health workers and continue to protect themselves from the virus.

At the beginning of the funeral service for Father Paul Haule in the parish St. Peter Osterbay in Dar es Salaam, the Vice President of Tanzania, Philip Mpango, called on the faithful to do everything possible to protect priests and women religious from infection with the coronavirus. He brought the greetings from President Samia Suluhu Hassan and expressed the grief of the entire government over the death of Father Haule. He was a good and humble priest who always preached peace and ethics in society.

A total of 304,603 people at risk have been vaccinated since the Tanzanian government started the vaccination program on August 3, 2021. Tanzania plans to vaccinate at least 35 million people, or 60% of the population.