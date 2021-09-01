Tanzania: What Daily News Understands About MPs Gwajima, Silaa's Saga

THE Parliament Tuesday suspended two legislators, Bishop Josephat Gwajima and Mr Jerry Silaa from attending two consecutive Parliamentary sittings.

The Daily News gives you a chronological of events before the House decided to suspend the MPs.

Allegations

On 21 August 2021, Bishop Gwajima and Silaa who represent Kawe and Ukonga constituencies in Dar es Salaam respectively were summoned by Speaker of the Tanzania's Speaker of the National Assembly to appear before the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee over allegations of being untruthfully and lowering the dignity and honor of the House.

Schedule

-Mr Gwajima was grilled by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee over allegations on Monday August 23, 2021

-MP Silaa was interrogated by Ethics Committee on Tuesday August 24, 2021

Drama before Committee

--A DRAMA ensued on Monday 23 August, 2021 as a 'controversial' Bishop Josephat Gwajima turned up to face questioning by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee for allegedly making false assertions and lowering the reputation of the House.

--The lawmaker for Kawe constituency made drama when entering the Parliamentary premises as well as while inside the grilling chamber in front of members of the committee.

--Bishop Gwajima arrived at the Bunge parking lot at 12:36 noon in a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) with registration number T173 DHA different from a usual orange Hammer that he drives during Bunge meetings.

---At the entrance, security guards ordered him to put on a face mask but he refused, arguing that he did not have it and after all he has no health complications.

---Upon entering the room prepared for his hearing, Bishop Gwajima refused to use a microphone and chair that were initially prepared for him---apparently suspecting a bad plot against him.

---He demanded that the chair and microphone be changed, and the committee chairperson granted the bishop's wish.

Plea for Silaa's arrest

Committee chairman Emmanuel Mwakasaka requested Speaker Job Ndugai to give a go ahead for the arrest Ukonga MP Jerry Silaa who failed to appear before the committee for on Thursday.

The two are guilty

-The Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee has found Kawe and Ukonga lawmakers; Josephat Gwajima and Jerry Silaa guilty for making false statement in the public and lowering status and respect of the Parliament.

-The committee reached into conclusion that the duo should be banned from attending two consecutive parliamentary sittings.

-It went further to suggest that Silaa should be stripped off his Pan African Parliamentary (PAP) membership.

House cracks whip on errant Gwajima, Silaa

THE Parliament on Tuesday suspended two legislators, Bishop Josephat Gwajima and Mr Jerry Silaa from attending two consecutive Parliamentary sittings. Members of Parliament (MPs) unanimously passed a resolution to suspend the duo for uttering false statements on Covid-19 vaccination and nonpayment of tax, respectively.

It followed recommendations by the Privileges, Ethics and Power Parliamentary Committee after convicting the two lawmakers of charges leveled against them of degrading the dignity and honour of the House and lying.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Therefore, this Parliament resolves that Josephat Gwajima be punished by not attending two consecutive parliamentary sittings after the adoption of this resolution," the Committee's Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Mwakasaka said, when declaring the verdict against the Kawe legislator.

Speaker Ndugai warns

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, Tuesday, issued a strong warning against any person, including Members of Parliament (MPs), who will issue disgraceful statements against Parliament and government leaders in general.

Mr Ndugai issued the warming when he was winding up recommendations of the Privileges, Ethics and Power Parliamentary Committee, which convicted two MPs, Bishop Josephat Gwajima and Jerry Silaa of degrading the dignity of the House.