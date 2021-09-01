Tanzania: Govt to Pay Over 1,400 Expelled Civil Servants

THE government is verifying 1,491 civil servants who failed to attain Ordinary Secondary Education certificates by December last year so that they can be paid their terminal benefits.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Deogratius Ndejembi told the National Assembly here yesterday, the civil servants were removed from the payroll during the national wide verification of academic credentials.

The verification aimed at identifying civil servants with forged certificates and those who have not attained Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE).

He observed that, the expelled civil servants who were employed after the 2004 were given until December last year to have acquired ordinary level education to qualify for reinstatement because it was not their fault.

"I would like to stress that the clemency was given only to civil servants who were employed after May 20 , 2004 without Form Four qualifications and given a chance to attain employment qualifications and not those who presented fake or forged academic credentials," he said.

Moreover, he said, the government has so far reinstated a total of 4,380 public servants with Standard Seven qualifications who have attained the CSEE by December 2020. Mr Ndejembi said the number of those reinstated includes 3, 114 ward and village executive officers.

He added that President Samia Suluhu Hassan on May 7, this year directed employers to work on payment modalities for suspended workers with Standard Seven qualifications. He said the government has so far paid a total of 2.6bn/- to 1, 643 reinstated workers.

The Deputy Minister was responding to a question from Mikumi Member of Parliament, Dennis Londo (CCM) who wanted to know the number of expelled civil servants who have been reinstated and whether those who do not qualify for reinstatement have been paid.

During the national wide verification exercise, the government also revealed the problem of payroll fraud in every public office.

In 2017 the government cleared off its payroll 9,900 workers who were found to have forged academic qualifications and 17,900 ghost workers in 2016.

The then late President John Magufuli ordered the immediate dismissal of more than 9,900 civil servants in April, 2017 after a nationwide verification of academic credentials uncovered workers with forged school and college certificates.

The audit showed they cost the government about 4.5bn/- a month in salaries. The crackdown on fake degree holders comes after another purge launched in March 2017 discovered more than 19,700 "ghost workers" on the east African country's public sector payroll.

Magufuli noted that while the government spends 583bn/- each month to pay civil service salaries, an estimated 54 billion/- of that amount was apparently being pinched in the name of phantom workers.