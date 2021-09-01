Tanzania: Disrespect State, Bunge At Your Own Peril - Ndugai

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, yesterday issued a strong warning against any person, including Members of Parliament (MPs), who will issue disgraceful statements against Parliament and government leaders in general.

Mr Ndugai issued the warming when he was winding up recommendations of the Privileges, Ethics and Power Parliamentary Committee, which convicted two MPs, Bishop Josephat Gwajima and Jerry Silaa of degrading the dignity of the House.

The Parliament unanimously passed a resolution, suspending the two MPs from Kawe and Ukonga Constituencies, respectively, from attending two consecutive Parliamentary sittings for uttering false statements on Covid-19 vaccination and non-payment of tax by the lawmakers.

Mr Ndugai said that from now on, the House would not deal with Gwajima or Silaa anymore if they continue with their bad behaviours, but take reprimanding action to the responsible authorities as proposed by the Committee, if no action would be taken against them.

"We're now tired. We can't tolerate people of this kind. But, why should we be worried while the responsible authorities are there? If he continues uttering disgraceful statements, we will not call Gwajima... Home Affairs Minister will certainly be summoned to the Ethics Committee," he warned.

Speaker Ndugai reiterated a similar position on the part of the Attorney General and any other authority involved. He noted that as the Parliament, they have cleaned their hands exactly like what Pilate did.

"We expect our colleagues, as the MPs recommended, there is work to be done by the ruling party (CCM) and the government... this should be a warning for MPs who are doing things carelessly," he said.

Speaking of Bishop Gwajima, the Speaker explained that Parliament did not summon and prosecute him as a bishop because in Tanzania, everyone has his/her own religion.

However, he noted, being a bishop could not mean seeing others as non-believers or ignorant of religion.

"This is not right at all. People here are very religious, depending on their time. You can't use a religious platform every Sunday to drop bombshells at others; this is not right at all. Surprisingly, the Minister of Home Affairs and the entire government is available. We can't go this way," he said.

Regarding Silaa, the Speaker explained that his case basically could have not reached that far, because there was a possibility of it being resolved in just a minute or two for the person responsible to correct it and apologise.

"Although the Parliament has not directed him to apologise in public, as the Speaker I want him to do so," he declared.

Mr Ndugai noted that in today's world, among issues that tarnish a person's image is avoiding paying tax. He cited an example of Eastern countries such as Japan and Korea, where evading tax is a serious offense and could lead one to commit suicide.

"This is because this taints him/her to the highest order in the society. Even in the Western world, one of the things that can be very detrimental to you in society and action could be taken is being seen as a tax evader," he said.

Therefore, the Speaker said the act of saying that MPs do not pay taxes tarnishes the image of the House and individual MPs.

"It gives a very bad picture. These MPs also need respect. They were not elected as legislators to be dishonored, No. They have a variety of respect," he said.