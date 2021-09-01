Tanzania: Court Dismisses Mbowe's Objections

1 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Chadema Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) National Chairman Freeman Mbowe and three others' attempt to stop the High Court's Corruption and Economic Crimes Division from hearing the terrorism case facing them has been dismissed.

Represented by lawyer Peter Kibatala, Mbowe and others argued that the Court had no jurisdiction to hear terrorism cases

However, the High Court's Corruption and Economic Crimes Division Judge Elinaza Luvanda quashed the defence's objections saying they were baseless and unfounded.

