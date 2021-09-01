Tanzania: Treasury Bill Yields Continue to Plunge

WHEN the Government goes to the financial market to raise money, it does so by issuing two types of debt instruments -Treasury bills and Treasury bonds.

Treasury bills are issued when the government needs money for a short period. These bills are issued by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) on behalf of the government and have maturities of less than a year, and the interest on them is determined by market forces influenced by stabilization policies implemented by the central bank.

The 1 year Treasury rate is the yield received for investing in a government issued Treasury bill that has a maturity of 1 year often termed as the 364- day Treasury bill.

The yield of the 364-day Treasury bill is included on the shorter end of the yield curve and is important when looking at the overall economy. Historically, the 1 year treasury yield reached upwards of 18.97 per cent in 2016.

Currently the 1-year Treasury bill yield is at 3.81 per cent, compared to 3.86 per cent in the previous auction and 3.97 per cent this time last year.

This is lower than the yearly average of 4.97 per cent. For the 9th consecutive auction, the 364- day Treasury bill continued to fall reaching a historical low of 3.81 per cent which is 0.01 per cent above July's inflation rate of 3.8 per cent , this means that investors investing in the 1 year treasury bill are getting a mere 0.01 per cent real rate of return.

The big question as we wait for August inflation numbers is will we see negative Treasury bill real return in the following months? Why is the Treasury bill yield important?

The yield on Treasury bills is generally viewed as the representative money market rate. For this reason Treasury bill interest rates are typically used as the index rate for variable rate financial contracts.

The spread between private money rates and Treasury bill interest rates is used as a measure of the default risk premium on private securities. During times of economic slowdown, the circulation of Treasury bills and the yields can both be deliberately reduced by the central bank to create liquidity.

Example as shown in table 2 below, the Bank of Tanzania influences the reduction of yields by reducing the amount of funds accepted in auctions, automatically diverging the excess liquidity back into the economy.

An expansionary monetary regime is undertaken by the central bank during times of economic slowdown through a reduction in Treasury bill circulation and reduced yields of the respective bills, this action disincentives investors into channeling their resources in this sector, thereby boosting cash flows to the stock markets instead, ensuring a boost in the productivity of most companies.

Such a rise in productivity has a positive impact on the GDP and aggregate demand levels in an economy. It's through this way investors choose to invest in other securities instead such as stocks, giving an impetus to productivity for most companies, thereby raising the GDP and demand.

Outlook The Stock market continues to look promising this year as the Tanzania Share index expanded by 3.19 per cent, opening the year with 3,522 points gradually inclining to 3,634 points.

The growing stock market index indicates the investors' confidence over the good future prospects of economy.

The expansionary policies implemented by the Bank of Tanzania has been considered as an important factor amongst the many forces influencing the stock market performance, actions like reduction of fixed income security yields and lowered lending rates has resulted in capital flight towards the stock exchange. Interest rate and stock market performance has negative relationship.

When the banking institutions offers low lending interest rates in loans, stock markets becomes attractive to investors as this decreases the cost of credit and encourage business investment in the economy.

We expect the stock market to maintain its bullish run with reference to the above mentioned reasons. Weekly Market Wrap- Ups Equities .

The DSE equity market continues its bullish performance closing with a weekly turnover of 6.25bn/-, up by 4.0 per cent compared to last week's 6bn/-.

TBL counter was this week's top mover after trading a block of 970,608 shares and captured 68.67 percent of this week's market share.

TCC was second after trading a block of 380,868 shares at 31.69 percent and lastly CRDB and TOL at 1.96 percent and 1.49 percent, respectively.

Price movement was recorded on three domestic traded equities. Simba appreciated by 2.08 percent and closed at 490/- per share.

Alternatively, CRDB depreciated by 1.92 percent and closed at 255/- per share and Swissport lost 1.79 percent of its value to end the week at 1,100/- per share.

Total market capitalization increased by 0.05 percent to 16,658.62bn/- and domestic market capitalization went down by 0.14 percent to close at 9,573.45bn/-.

This analysis was compiled by Zan Securities a capital markets and securities authority licensed dealer and a member of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and one of the leading stock market dealers with branches in Zanzibar and Tanzania mainland.