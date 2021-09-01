Tunisia: Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate Drops to 15.59%

1 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests has dropped to 15.59%, according to a press release issued by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia in March 2020 hit on August 30, 23,538 with 87 additional fatalities including 26 reported on August 30, the ministry specifies.

Besides, 2,134 more infections were logged on the same date, during which the total number of people hospitalised in public and private sector health facilities reached 2,659 patients, including 40 new patients.

507 people are in intensive care units and 117 are on life support, according to the same source.

