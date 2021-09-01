Uganda Shoot Down Nigeria for Last 8 Slot

Robinson Opong shot six of 10 from downtown as Uganda registered it's biggest ever win in basketball.

The guard exploded for 19 points off the bench and his dagger three settled the contest with Nigeria fighting back in the final minutes of the game. Deng Geu, Ishmail Wainwright and Arthur Kaluma scored 11 points each as Uganda registered her first ever victory over Nigeria to force their way into the quarterfinals for the first time.

The Silverbacks will now face Cape Verde tomorrow in the last eight.

Uganda outclassed Africa's number one ranked country in every aspect of the game and led from start to finish.

Perfect start

Deng won Uganda's first tip off of the tournament and that set the pace for the Silverbacks. Arthur Kaluma dished to Ishmail Wainwright who shot a three to start Uganda's offence.

Adam Seiko went off a Deng screen to bury a three and give Uganda a quick 6-0 lead.

The Silverbacks continued to ask questions and Jimmy banked two mid range jumpers before Seiko added a three.

Opong's three after six minutes forced Nigeria into a timeout for Nigeria to stop the bleeding with Uganda leading 16-6. From the timeout, the Silverbacks continued to pressure the ball and make good shots.

Total control

At the end of the first quarter, George Galanopoulos' charges led 24-12 and were in total control of the game.

The second quarter started with Uganda still on the front foot as Opong and Deng knocked down shots.

Uganda led 35-17 with 4.17 left on the clock. Nigeria put up a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 10 (37-27) but Seiko set up his brother Arthur Kaluma for a dunk that sent Nigeria into another timeout with 1.16 on the clock and Uganda leading 42-27.

The Silverbacks went into the halftime break with a 13-point lead.

Nigeria started the second half with a 5-0 run and cut the deficit to nine points.

Kaluma knocked down a three, Enabu and Seiko exploded to the bucket to stretch the lead to 52-37 after four minutes of the third and Nigeria needed a timeout.

Final quarter

The Silverbacks stretched the lead to 18 points going into the final 10 minutes.

The gap was cut to 12 points as the West Africans got going through Domingo.

Opong and Deng hit two big threes and Uganda led 73-59 with 4.38 left on the clock.

Nigeria cut the deficit to six points under two minutes but Opong drained a three to take the lead back to nine.

Wainwright took care of the ball and bullied the Nigerian bigs to the bucket in the final seconds of the game.