Rwanda: Shetrades Hub in Rwanda to Bring New Trade Opportunities for Women-Led Businesses

press release

On September 2, 2021, the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the PSF Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs, in collaboration with the Rwandan Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM), will launch a SheTrades Hub in Rwanda to bolster the competitiveness and market access of Rwandan women-led businesses.

SheTrades is a global initiative of ITC that has the goal of connecting women entrepreneurs to markets. This SheTrades Hub will join a network of more than ten SheTrades Hubs across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The PSF Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs has been selected to host and implement the activities of the SheTrades Hub. The SheTrades Rwanda Hub is a component of the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) funded "Project to Enhance the Effectiveness and Efficiency of Export Growth Initiatives" that is managed by MINICOM.

Speaking about the importance of the upcoming SheTrades Hub, Jeanne Françoise Mubiligi, the Chairperson of Rwanda Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs hailed ITC for bringing this Hub to Rwanda noting that it will go a long way in facilitating women in business to realize their dream of exporting their goods to international market and maximizing profitability.

"This SheTrades Hub will support Rwandan women entrepreneurs to improve their competitiveness, connect them to new markets and internationalize their businesses. The Hub will also serve as a resource centre for women-owned businesses giving them access to more than 100 relevant trade-related modules, webinars, and trainings in addition to market access and investment opportunities. Mubiligi said.

Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, ITC's Executive Director added that: 'Through the SheTrades Hub, women-owned businesses and corporations will benefit from a wide range of opportunities to expand their business and advance women's economic empowerment including through networking with other businesses, learning about the export market through e-learning courses and webinars and participating in in-person workshops, trade fairs and other business events.'

Dr. Ratnakar Adhikari, EIF's Executive Director said: " When women are economically empowered, they invest in their families and communities, spurring economic growth and improving development outcomes for the next generation. We are pleased that Rwanda will benefit from its own SheTrades Hub which will contribute to address some of the key constraints faced by women entrepreneurs."

"Without the valuable contribution of the private sector, transforming Rwanda into an upper middle-income country by 2035 and higher income country by 2050 might prove cumbersome. Additionally, as a country, we are determined to empower women in business in order to accelerate economic transformation and lay out a strong foundation for sustainable future economic growth of Rwanda" said Hon. Béata Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda.

According to the organizers, the SheTrades Hub in Rwanda will also provide a platform for the development of new partnerships with investors, multinational corporations, and business support organizations to foster an enabling environment for businesswomen.

The launch of the SheTrades Rwanda Hub will give stakeholders an overview of the activities of the Hub and will kick off the implementation phase. It will be attended by a wide range of stakeholders including Rwandan women-led MSMEs, business support organizations, multinational companies, international organizations, high-level Government representatives, value chain intermediaries and service providers.

The launch will be taking place virtually on Thursday, 2 September 2021 at 10:00am Central African Time (CAT). Those interested in attending the launch are invited to register at: https://intracen.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A3qv7mfjTjaL-CpYM3yYbA.

To learn more and become a member of the SheTrades Rwanda Hub register at www.shetrades.com.

For questions related to the SheTrades Hub email: womenandtrade@intracen.org.