Tanzania: House Cracks Whip On Errant Gwajima, Silaa

THE Parliament yesterday suspended two legislators, Bishop Josephat Gwajima and Mr Jerry Silaa from attending two consecutive Parliamentary sittings.

Members of Parliament (MPs) unanimously passed a resolution to suspend the duo for uttering false statements on Covid-19 vaccination and non-payment of tax, respectively.

It followed recommendations by the Privileges, Ethics and Power Parliamentary Committee after convicting the two lawmakers of charges leveled against them of degrading the dignity and honour of the House and lying.

"Therefore, this Parliament resolves that Josephat Gwajima be punished by not attending two consecutive parliamentary sittings after the adoption of this resolution," the Committee's Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Mwakasaka said, when declaring the verdict against the Kawe legislator.

As for Ukonga lawmaker, Mr Silaa, the Committee Chairman declared, "The Parliament resolves that Jerry Silaa be suspended from attending two consecutive parliamentary sittings. He should be removed from the position of representing the Parliament of Tanzania in Pan-African Parliament."

The House endorsed the resolution as per Rule 61 (1) (2) and (3) of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, 2020 edition, which gives Parliament the power to receive and discuss Committee recommendations and then make decisions through Parliamentary Resolution.

Presenting the recommendations of the Committee, Mr Mwakasaka, who is also the lawmaker for Tabora Constituency (CCM), told the House that the two MPs, after they were summoned for grilling on different occasions, failed to substantiate the serious claims they gave to the public.

In addition to addressing the issue involving Bishop Gwajima, according to him, the Committee identified various matters that should be addressed to ensure the peace and stability of the country is maintained.

Based on the various statements made, Mr Mwakasala said, the Committee advised law enforcement organs to monitor and investigate Gwajima's conduct and take actions, since there were elements of criminality and breach of the country's peace and security.

"This issue should also be addressed in accordance with the laws and ethics of public officials, and referred to the party he comes from (CCM), so that he can be dealt with in accordance with the values of his party," he recommended.

Bishop Gwajima was summoned before the Committee following different statements he uttered at various occasions in Ubungo, Dar es Salaam between July 25 and August 25, 2021 aimed at violating parliamentary rights, disregarding parliamentary powers and conflicting the Arms of State.

In some of his statements, he appeared to accuse government officials supporting the Covid-19 vaccination, saying they had been bribed and that he had enough evidence to substantiate his claims.

Following this serious allegations, the Committee conducted in depth analysis of complaints leveled against the Kawe MP on whether his statements undermined the Parliamentary dignity and government leaders.

The Committee found that Gwajima's statements undermined the role of MP, dignity of Parliamentary leaders and the core of Parliament against the government, government and citizens as well as Parliament.

"Such statements show contempt and disrespect of Parliament dignity, activities and leadership of Parliament and violate section 26 (d) (e) of the Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges Act, Chapter 296, 2020 edition and Rule 85 (1) ) (g) of the Parliamentary Rules," Mr Mwakasaka said.

The Chairman pointed out that the Committee convicted Bishop Gwajima as he could not admit or regret his wrongdoing and that when he appeared before the Committee; he again showed disrespect and did not regret the statements he issued.

In his defence, Bishop Gwajima admitted to have uttered the statements, but he was quick to add that he did so, while speaking with members of his congregation in the church and questioned the powers of the Committee to question his preaches made in a Church.

Deliberating on the issue, the Committee Chairman referred to Article 19 of the country's Constitution on the right to freedom of religion.

Sub-Article (1) of such provision reads, "Every person has the right to the freedom of conscience, faith and choice in matters of religion, including the freedom to change his religion or faith."

While Sub-Article (2) states that, "Protection of rights referred to in this Article shall be in accordance with the provisions prescribed by the laws which are of importance to a democratic society for security and peace in the society, integrity of the society and the national coercion."

Therefore, the Committee Chairman was of the firm position that religious preachings have to conform to the laws of the land. He pointed out that the statements issued by Bishop Gwajima while preaching in his church could not be immune from being questioned.

On part of Silaa, the Committed noted that the youthful MP was quoted by the media as well as on social media, while speaking to the people of Ukonga Constituency in Dar es Salaam on July 23, 2021, when he stated that the salaries of MPs are not taxed.

The statements, according to him, were false and caused a stir among the people and distorted the public on the matter, degraded the dignity and honor of Parliament, undermined the authority of Parliament and conflicts between the government and people as well as Parliament and the people.

Mr Mwakasaka said that when the MP was brought before the Committee he could not admit or regret his wrongdoing, showed contempt, disgraced the Parliament and the leadership as well as creating conflicts between the Parliament and people, government and the people by lying.

Before passing the resolution, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, invited about ten MPs, including Elibariki Kingu (Singida West-CCM), Omary Kigua (Kilindi-CCM), Sophia Mwakagenda (Special Seat-Chadema), Joseph Tadayo (Mwanga-CCM) to debate the Committee recommendations.

All the legislators unanimously endorsed the Committee resolutions, while others even suggested higher punishment than the proposed penalty considering the seriousness of the allegations given by the two convicted MPs.