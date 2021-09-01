Zimbabwe: Enzo Ishall Retires From Music, Bids Fans Farewell

Zimdancehall sensation, Enzo Ishall, born Kudzanai Mamhare, has bid farewell to music fans after releasing his last offering, Ehee, earlier today marking the start of his retirement.

Enzo Ishall who stormed the showbiz scene in 2018, dominating headlines and smashing hit after another, said he is leaving music to pursue a yet to be disclosed chapter of his life.

He wrote;

Evidently,today is a day of mixed feelings, remembering the past & looking forward to the future & what it has to bring.l hope you understand that l have to pursue my next chapter in life,just as each & every one of you should.Every time l got into the studio or on stage to perform,l gave my all and also being able to win many awards was both a privilege & an honour for me.I want to thank you Zimbabwe & my fans who gave me their love & supported me through everything,l can't thank you enough.To the critics for making me a stronger person,because in difficult moments,I have learnt to remain positive and to keep working hard.Special mention to Mangoma Depot... Levels,Ribhe NaFantan for giving me chance & making Enzo Ishall.

In the end we can all look back & realise that we achieved great things,not all that we wanted,but still,we wrote a pretty beautiful story & made history together.

God Is In Control

Until Next Time

Meanwhile, upcoming music promoter, Passion Java has warned Enzo over this move. He said he is willing to offer US$15 000 for his return.