Nigeria: 2021 UTME - Meet Top 10 Candidates With Highest Scores

Five of the best 10 candidates chose to attend Covenant University, Ota, a private university located in Ogun State.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday released the details of the best 10 candidates in its 2021 edition of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination body's registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, gave the details during his presentation at the 2021 admission policy meeting which held virtually and was attended by relevant education stakeholders including heads of tertiary institutions, admission officers and registrars.

According to Mr Oloyede, Monwuba Chibuzor Chibuikem, a male, with registration number, 10054281ID, from Lagos State, and who sat the examination in the state, topped the chart with a score of 358 out of the possible 400 mark.

Master Chibuikem was closely followed by the duo of Qomarudeen Abdulwasiu Alabi and Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa both rank second with their 350 marks.

Master Alabi, an indigene of Osun State, with registration number, 10115691FG, sat the examination in his state of origin.

On his part, Master Oreoluwa, also a male, with registration number, 10109964GI, is an indigene of Ogun State who sat his examination in the state.

The fourth best candidate on the list is Ajayi Eberechukwu Isaiah, a male, with registration number 10067858JC, scored 349. He hails from Lagos and sat the examination in Lagos.

Okarike Favour Kenneth, the first female on the list, with registration number 10088418AH, who hails from Rivers State and sat the examination in the state, scored 348 to take the fifth slot on the chart.

Meanwhile, the trio of Omonona Oluwamayokun Victor with registration number 10008972BG; Owoeye Israel Oluwatimilehin with registration number 10165579GD, and Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie with registration number 10006469FG, all scored 347.

Masters Victor, Oluwatimilehin and Aidelogie hail from Oyo, Ekiti and Edo states, respectively. But while Oluwatimilehin sat his examination in Lagos, the other two sat for the examination in their states of origin.

Ajeigbe Moyinoluwa Samuel, with registration number 10151081AE, male, hails from Ekiti State. He sat the examination in Kwara State and scored 346, and is ranked 9th on the log.

Yakubu Abdulraheem Joshua with registration number 10050994FA, male, from Edo State, sat the examination in the same state and scored 343 to take the 10th slot.

Covenant university tops school choice

Meanwhile, the details as released by the JAMB registrar, have revealed that five of the best candidates chose to attend Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

The university, which is founded by the presiding bishop of a mega church in Nigeria, living faith church worldwide, otherwise known as winners chapel, David Oyedepo.

Apart from the best performing candidate, Master Chibuikem, four others, masters Victor, Oluwatimilehin and Samuel, and the only female on the list, Miss Favour, all chose Covenant University.

On his part, master Alabi who came second on the list, chose Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Master Oreoluwa chose to attend the University of Lagos.

Master Isiah, who ranks fourth on the log, applied to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, while master Aidelogie chose Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti State.

On his part, master Joshua applied to study at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

Courses of choice

Meanwhile, all the 10 candidates have chosen to study engineering and science courses.

While only one chose to study Mathematics and another decided to study computer science, all the remaining eight candidates opted to study engineering courses, including electrical and electronic, mechatronics, chemical, mechanical and computer engineering.