Lesotho: Plmc Defies Lefa

THE Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) this week said it is sticking to its decision to dock LDF's and LMPS' points for misconduct.

The two premier league sides were docked points by the PLMC after they were found guilty of misconduct for failing to honour their Vodacom Premier League (VPL) matches in June.

LDF and LMPS failed to play the games because some of their players were on duty with the senior national team that was at the time preparing for the COSAFA Cup.

Three LMPS players Sekhoane Moerane, Basia Makepe and Nkau Lerotholi were with Likuena while the LDF trio of Tšepo Toloane, Koete Mohloai and Likano Mphuthi was also with the team.

LDF were supposed to play Liphakoe and Likhopo while LMPS were to play Kick4Life and Linare. The sides were therefore docked six points each by the PLMC.

But LeFA has now overruled the decision. The association wrote to the PLMC on 20 August 2021 saying the decision was in violation of the teams' rights.

"In the circumstances, we hold that the decision of the PLMC violates the provisions of article 16.7. There is no doubt that if the two football clubs had ignored the national call up, the players would have suffered the consequences contemplated in article 16.8.

"Not only article 16.7 makes it compulsory for the PLMC to postpone a match where three or more of Its players are unavailable due to national call-up provided such a football club has applied in writing. There can be no doubt that the two football clubs duly made such requests for postponement in writing as set out above," part of the letter reads.

"Accordingly, we hold that the PLMC acted unfairly and in violation of article 16.7 of its rules and regulations in imposing penalties against the two football clubs.

"We therefore set aside its decision in terms of which it awarded three points and three goals in favour of Likhopo and Liphakoe respectively against LDF. In the same manner, we set aside its decision in terms of which it awarded a "walk over" in favour of Linare and Kick4Life in respect of matches that were to be played against LMPS and Linare.

"We set aside its decision to award three points and three goals in favour of Linare against LMPS. We set aside its decision to award three points and three goals in favour of Kick4Life against LMPS."

The PLMC was therefore not entitled to penalise the two clubs for any matches which were due to be played during the period of national call-up. It said the decision was "unjustified and ought to be set aside".

"It is accordingly set aside. The PLMC is hereby ordered to organise fresh matches, for fixtures that are affected by this decision," reads the letter.

LeFA said the decision was based on its overall authority in relation to matters in view of the provisions of article 49 of the LEFA statutes.

However, PLMC spokesperson Qamako Mahao, this week said they were sticking to their decision despite LeFA's orders.

"We looked into their (LeFA) correspondence and looked into our decision, we found that we were right because our decision is supported by the rules and regulations that govern the premier league.

"So, we are standing by our position and we are not going to change it.

"That decision was not a secret and if LeFA wants to engage us on it, then we have no problem but unfortunately, that is not what they are doing," Mahao said.