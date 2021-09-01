Namibia: Gloomy Picture Painted of Pilchard Industry

SCIENTISTS are concerned over the state of the local pilchard fishery resource as it plays a critical role in the marine ecosystem and economic development.

Their concern follows a recent demonstration by employees of Etosha Fishing at Walvis Bay, demanding a quota.

Minister of fisheries and marine resources Derek Klazen has not announced any pilchard quota although a three-year quota moratorium came to an end in December 2020.

Earlier this month Klazen said this would only be announced once research by the ministry's scientists are completed.

"Our vessel is ready to start in October with research. We need to wait for the outcome to decide on a moratorium, but we are ready," he said.

In correspondence seen by The Namibian to former fisheries minister Albert Kawana in October last year, the Namibian Chamber of Environment warned there was no evidence of recovery of pilchard and sardine populations.

The chamber's chief executive officer, Chris Brown, in the correspondence explained their concern and recommended that the moratorium be extended for a further three years.

"Because of the huge collapse of the pilchard resource, three years are unlikely to be long enough to see any recovery," he said.

Brown proposed that the ministry study the status and breeding success of the seabirds which are pilchard predators.

"The status and breeding success of these birds provide a far more effective, reliable and sensitive indicator, and at a fraction of the cost than can be achieved by scientists sampling from a research vessel," he said.

Brown said this suggestion fell on deaf ears.

Brown's sentiments were justified by recent findings by fisheries biologist Victoria Erasmus in a review paper published in the Journal of Marine Systems on 15 August.

The paper concluded that it is evident that sardine was a key species in the diet of numerous predatory species in the northern Benguela Upwelling System (nBUS) before the collapse of its stock in 1969 and 1970.

The collapse was aggravated by further extensive fishing pressure and unfavourable environmental conditions, the paper read.

The study found an increase in Cape horse mackerel, goby, and jellyfish after the collapse of the sardine in the nBUS.

"Based on reviewed studies, forage fish populations, such as sardines, can be monitored by studying the diet of their predators," the review read.

PILCHARD BY-CATCHes

Seaflower Pelagic Processing at Walvis Bay is one of the companies whose vessels have caught several tonnes of pilchard as a by-catch in recent months.

This is according to the company's general manager, Adolf Burger, who says they have found several schools of pilchard, which he believes is a sign that the fish is back.

The company constructed a cannery two years ago in anticipation of the lifting of the moratorium on pilchards.

It was set to create 450 jobs.

This is the second cannery in the country as others have closed down over the years due to the collapse of the pilchard industry.

Burger proposes that the government offers the two canneries an experimental minimum quota of 5 000 tonnes to assess if there are any pilchard in Namibian waters.

"It is not a big quota, it's just to help with the commercial research, because our vessels go for a longer period at sea and come back with results," he says.

Burger believes doing pilchard research at sea in October is not ideal as the fish would have migrated elsewhere due to predators.

"We believe the pilchards have moved into the deeper sea. We must use different grids and also do research on different months," he says.

Namibia is set to lose the expertise acquired by previous canneries over the years if nothing is done, Burger says.