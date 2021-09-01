South Africa: Bogopane-Zulu to Launch Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Campaign

Social Development Deputy Minister, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, will today launch the 9-9-9 Foetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) campaign to educate communities about the dangers associated with drinking alcohol while pregnant and breastfeeding.

Foetal Alcohol Syndrome is a preventable condition, which impacts negatively on unborn babies as a result of alcohol intake by mothers during pregnancy.

The condition can cause mental and physical life-long problems for unborn babies when mothers consume alcohol while pregnant and when breastfeeding.

The department said the campaign will be launched in Groblersdal in Limpopo, as an interactive dialogue where various sectors, including among others pregnant women, youth, parents of children with FAS disorder, tavern and shebeen owners, and traditional leaders.

"This initiative affords community members to exchange views on how to prevent Foetal Alcohol Syndrome and its impact on children," the department said.

The 9-9-9 campaign will run throughout nine consecutive days, ending on 09 September 2021, which is commemorated every year as International Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day. The day seeks to raise awareness by educating all citizens about this condition.

Triple nine stands for nine consecutive days in nine provinces, leading up to the 9th day of September, which is International Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Day.

The Department of Social Development is the lead department in the coordination and implementation of the National Drug Master Plan (NDMP) which is aimed at achieving a drug free society for the benefit of all South Africans.

The department also has a role to implement programmes targeted at preventing alcohol related social ills, including gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, HIV and AIDS.