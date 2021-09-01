Lesotho: Bantu Extends Begging Bowl to Fans

THE Bantu management has pleaded with supporters to assist in paying for midfielder, Lindokuhle Phungulwa's rehabilitation in Bloemfontein.

Phungulwa has been out of action for two years nursing a knee injury.

He went under the knife at the beginning of last season but has not fully recovered.

In a statement this week, the Bantu management said the hard-tackling midfielder will soon start his physiotherapy sessions which cost M800 per week.

The club said it has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic-induced suspension of soccer activities and therefore is pressed for cash to pay for the player.

"Injured Lindokuhle Phungulwa will spend some time in Bloemfontein for rehabilitation under a physiotherapist," the management said in a statement this week.

"He has started rehabilitation sessions where each week's sessions shall cost M800.

"We plead for financial support or rescue from your respective branches like you have recently been doing as you know the closure of football activities has badly impacted us financially."

The statement said the player has so far responded positively to treatment.

"Lindo's injury recovery progress shows lots of positives as he is on the verge of returning to a comeback. Your assistance shall be highly appreciated.

"In the meantime, we wish Lindo a speedy recovery as we miss him playing football."

This is the second time that Bantu supporters are rescuing the by covering a player's medical costs. In 2014, the fans raised M25 000 for the then Bantu striker, Tsebang Lebata's knee surgery.