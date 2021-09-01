Zimbabwe: Zetdc Disconnects Kariba

Pixabay
...
31 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has switched off water treatment and pumping stations in Kariba over a $39 million debt.

This follows initial attempts to disconnect the local authority on Friday last week before a moratorium that lapsed yesterday was granted.

Faced with prospects of the tourist town running dry, a special council meeting was called yesterday in a bid to find a solution to avert a health hazard.

By mid-day taps had run dry in some areas such as Nyamhunga 1, 2 and 3, Chitungwiza, Garikai, Federation and Batonga.

Kariba Mayor George Masendu said negotiations were on-going with an initial agreement of knocking off $5 million from what Zesa owes the local authority and an instalment of $3 million.

"We have agreed in today's meeting that we will offset what Zesa owes us while we make an instalment of $3 million to make it $8 million. We will agree on a payment plan," said the Mayor.

With temperatures currently hovering around 32 degrees Celsius and slowly rising towards 40 Degrees Celsius as summer beckons, it remains to be seen how long the impasse will last.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X