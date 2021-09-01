Zimbabwe: Zetdc Disconnects Kariba

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has switched off water treatment and pumping stations in Kariba over a $39 million debt.

This follows initial attempts to disconnect the local authority on Friday last week before a moratorium that lapsed yesterday was granted.

Faced with prospects of the tourist town running dry, a special council meeting was called yesterday in a bid to find a solution to avert a health hazard.

By mid-day taps had run dry in some areas such as Nyamhunga 1, 2 and 3, Chitungwiza, Garikai, Federation and Batonga.

Kariba Mayor George Masendu said negotiations were on-going with an initial agreement of knocking off $5 million from what Zesa owes the local authority and an instalment of $3 million.

"We have agreed in today's meeting that we will offset what Zesa owes us while we make an instalment of $3 million to make it $8 million. We will agree on a payment plan," said the Mayor.

With temperatures currently hovering around 32 degrees Celsius and slowly rising towards 40 Degrees Celsius as summer beckons, it remains to be seen how long the impasse will last.