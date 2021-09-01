Namibia: Gambling Operators Breathe Sigh of Relief

GAMBLING operators in northern Namibia have welcomed an announcement by the minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, Albert Kawana, allowing them to operate.

Kawana, who paid the north a visit on Friday, was, however, quick to add this only applies to licensed operators.

Kawana said the police should not interfere with licensed operations and apologised to licensed operators who were forced to temporarily give up their livehoods.

Covid-19 regulations prohibiting bars from having sit-down customers created the misconception that gambling machines were also not allowed to be operated, the minister said.

This caused widespread confusion among the business community, he said.

"... the directives on gambling machine operations were not clear. You would find that some people opened their gambling machines, and when you try to do the same elsewhere, the police would come and shut you down. At least now everything is clear, and it is such a relief, because we were at the losing end.

"Our machines were just sitting there idle, and we were not making any profit. This is how we survive," Omuthiya businessman Moses Amukoto said.

"This is the kind of news I have been waiting for. At least now things may be getting better. I have shebeens with gambling slots, and I don't make a profit from alcohol sales - most of the profit comes from the gambling machines.

"At least now we can make some profit . . . with this announcement by the government things are looking positive," businessman Amon Ndasuunye of Ongwediva said.