Namibia: Kavango West Youth Urged to Use Technology

THE minister of information and communication technology, Peya Mushelenga, is encouraging young people of the Kavango West region to make use of the services the ministry's new regional office is set to provide.

Mushelenga on Monday at the official inauguration of the ministry's new regional office at Nkurenkuru said: "I encourage the public, especially the youth, to optimally utilise services provided by this office to bridge the prevailing digital divide and enhance access to information."

He said the importance of the new building lies in the services it would deliver, which would involve information dissemination to the public on government programmes and collecting information from the community to convey to the government's decision-makers.

"It is worth noting that the provision of these services should be in tandem with our ministerial customer charter, which is our covenant to our customers and the general public," Mushelenga said.

He said the ministry has commenced with the decentralisation of two key functions, which would be the core mandate of the new regional office.

The first function involves audiovisual media, including videography, a public address system, internet services, digital and broadcasting platforms, as well as a recording studio.

The second function pertains to print media, which would allow the regional office to follow, cover and write stories on developmental issues in the region.

"Both these functions are key in that they feed the national broadcaster, the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation, with news items where they are unable to reach, as well as allow ministry information officers to write articles published in daily newspapers," Mushelenga said.

The services the ministry plans to implement in each region will cost taxpayers over N$30 million.

It boosts a digital-recording and video-editing studio, and an internet cafe.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Kavango West Regional Council, Joseph Sikongo, commended the ministry's swift efforts in the completion of the building.

He encouraged other ministries to follow suit.