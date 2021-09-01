Namibia: Crematorium Back in Operation

REPAIR work on the new crematorium has been completed and the machine is now operating, City of Windhoek has announced.

The city's spokesperson, Harold Akwenye, in an interview with The Namibian on Tuesday, confirmed that the crematorium has been in operation since Monday.

"We have a backlog of about three weeks, which we are now attending to. The pace of the machine depends on the size of the body being cremated. Thus, it is cremating between three and four bodies per day," said Akwenye.

The crematorium was constructed in 2018 but shut down three months into operation due to a gas leak.

Akwenye said the crematorium was initially expected to be operational at the end of September.

He added that repair works on the old crematorium are ongoing.

According to Akwenye, the ageing machine was not reaching temperatures high enough to cremate.

The bone crusher has also been restored, said Akwenye.

Meanwhile, the Swakopmund municipal council on Monday approved an application for the construction of a crematorium.

The crematorium will be on private land in the industrial area.