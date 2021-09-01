Namibia: Zimbabwe Heeds Geingob's Call to Donate Vaccines

ZIMBABWE'S donation of 20 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19 was a result of president Hage Geingob pleading with southern African leaders for aid in Zambia last week.

Geingob, while attending the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Hakainde Hichilema in Zambia, spoke to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders about Namibia's struggle to access vaccines.

This was revealed by deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the arrival ceremony of the donation at the Hosea Kutako International Airport yesterday afternoon.

"It was only on 24 August that president Emmerson Mnangagwa had a discussion in Zambia with president Hage Geingob about vaccinations.

"It has not even been a week and the vaccines are here," she said.

Along with the 20 000 Sinopharm doses, Zimbabwe also donated personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitisers, cleaning materials and syringes.

Zimbabwe's minister of international relations, David Musabayana, said the PPE, hand sanitisers and cleaning materials were produced in Zimbabwe as a result of sanctions limiting the country's access to resources to fight the pandemic.

"Except for the Sinopharm vaccines and the syringes, the rest of the consignment was manufactured 100% in Zimbabwe . . . For import substitution, we have turned our universities into manufacturers," he said.

The deputy prime minister commended Zimbabwe for producing the medical supplies and showing true friendship at a time that access to resources is limited.

"We know the people of Zimbabwe are under unwarranted economic sanctions imposed on them, particularly by Western countries, but you can see the resilience of the people of Zimbabwe," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said the donation and the production of medical supplies affirm Namibia's decision to side with Zimbabwe during "this difficult time of economic isolation".

Zimbabwe is beginning to see a reduction in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths, following a resurgence of the virus, driven mainly by the Delta variant.

The country has, however, decided to extend its current regulations.

So far, about 2,5 million Zimbabweans have received a first dose of a vaccine, according to health ministry figures, while more than 1,5 million people, or 10% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

This makes Zimbabwe one of the most-vaccinated countries in Africa.

Namibia has administered 211 118 first vaccine doses and 111 523 second doses.

This represents about 2,5% of the population thus far.