Namibia: Marembo Donates Cleaning Products to Schools

The Marembo Charity Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated surface cleaning products to 10 primary schools in the Kavango East

region. Founded by philanthropist Marembo Marembo (26), the organisation focuses on the wellbeing of orphans and vulnerable children as well as community development initiatives in informal settlements.

The Kaisosi Primary School, Uvhungu Vhungu Primary School, Muhopi Primary School and the Likwaterera Primary School are among the beneficiaries of the 150 bottles of surface cleaning material. The donation was done through the region's director of education, Fanuel Kapapero. "The surface cleaners will be used in schools to clean tables, sanitise hands, clean toilets as well as their classes," said Marembo at the donation ceremony.

"In response to the pandemic, the foundation outlines the high-risk areas where people gather in numbers, which are schools. So, the donations were aimed at curbing the spread of the virus among teachers and learners, while protecting our future leaders," he added.

The foundation started on four main pillars, but has expanded and now includes activities that not only benefit children or the girl-child, but also less-privileged parents in the community. Kapapero said having studied the means of transmission of the coronavirus, they believe the surface cleaners are going to benefit the intended people.

"With these efforts, we are going to reduce the impact of Covid-19 among our learners and our country at large. There is still hope; we can restore our country and protect the lives of the Namibian child if we all adhere to the set Covid-19 prevention measures," he stressed.

Marembo is thus pleading with the private sector, other non-governmental organisations and individuals to join hands and assist those who are needy, especially school learners.

"The Kavango East region is among the poorest regions in Namibia, and as such, we as a foundation believe society should meet government halfway. We can't leave all the responsibilities to government," he reasoned.