Zimbabwe: Zim Lifts Restrictions On Travelers From Delta Variant Dominated Countries

Pixabay
...
1 September 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has lifted quarantine restrictions for travelers coming from countries that are dominated by the Delta variant.

Addressing the post cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Monica Mutsvangwa said there is no longer need to quarantine those travelers.

"Considering that 98% of COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe are of the Delta variant, there is no longer need to quarantine travelers from countries afflicted with the variant, such as India," she said.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that a new Covid-19 variant that was first detected in South Africa in May does not appear to be spreading adding that it is monitoring the variant as the virus evolves.

But Zimbabwean health expert Prof Solwayo Ngwenya has warned against complacency.

Ngwenya said the risk to Zimbabwe cannot be dismissed.

While the majority of South Africa's coronavirus cases are currently caused by the Delta variant - first detected in India - C.1.2 caught scientists' attention because its mutation was almost twice as fast as observed in other global variants.

Its frequency remains relatively low, however, and it has so far been detected in less than 3 percent of genomes sequenced since it was first picked up in May.

This is despite the fact that it has increased from 0.2 percent to 2 percent last month.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X