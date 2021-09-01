Namibia: Mines Minister to Determine Auctioning of Licenses

THE minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo, is set to have the power to determine which particular mineral licences will be auctioned.

This will be based on the relevance of exploration and mining data, and not just on first come, first served, basis.

The decision will come into effect after the mineral rights law is amended. The recommendations for the auctioning of mining and exploration licences/mineral rights was made by the High Level Economic Panel at the Office of the President.

Alweendo, at a press conference on Monday, mentioned that the ministry has weighed the proposal and found that the auction may work, however, not in all circumstances.

"In this regard, for mineral rights, the auctioning of mineral rights might be a challenge, especially when auctioning a licence that has very little or no data (where no work has been conducted, since one cannot determine the value of the said deposit without sufficient and meaningful data)," the mines minister said.

As a result, the law will be amended to allow the minister to determine only the particular licence area(s) to be auctioned and this will be done through a legalised body such as the current mineral rights committee, the Mineral Licence Advisory Committee.

Another new move will be the time frame for evaluating licences/new applications and granting renewals for licences/mineral rights.

According to the minister, the reform on this issue was necessary to speed up the application process.

The mines ministry also saw the need to reform/change the application fees for mineral rights.

During the briefing, Alweendo indicated that the government, through his ministry, made sure that its system only accepts applications that meet all the relevant documentation.

This means if an applicant submits an application and has not attached all the required documentation, the mines ministry will not accept such an application for further processing or assessment.

Additionally, the ministry is working on a computerised application process, as there has been an influx of applications which caused a backlog.

"The application process needs to be online. This will limit and/or cut out human interference regarding the handling of applications made to the Ministry of Mines and Energy," the minister added.

The ministry is also working towards having the same system to inform the regulator of licences, so that there will be no need for the ministry to wait for a mineral rights holder to submit applications for renewal.

"The system should be able to inform the authority not only when the validity period of a licence is ending but also whether a renewal should be granted on an expiring licence based on the work programme and quarterly updates of the mineral rights holder (meaning an update according to the data, whether the holder qualifies for a renewal or not)," Alweendo.

The ministry has also increased new application fees. Alweendo said the current fees were introduced in 1994, thus the ministry saw the need to introduce new fees based on inflation since 1994 when the law was put in place.

"The new fees were benchmarked against those in the Southern African Development Community region, keeping in mind that the new fees also allow Namibia to remain more attractive compared to other countries in the region," the minister explained.

The government has also issued a new determination (GZ7611) detailing the new fees for the application, licence, registrations and other fees to be paid in respect to minerals.

