Namibia: Magic Ladies Bow Out of Cosafa Champions League

Namibian champions Tura Magic Ladies yesterday bowed out of the ongoing Cosafa Women's Champions League after they lost 1-0 to Zambia's Green Buffaloes at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Having already lost their opening match 3-0 against Zimbabwean side Black Rhinos Queens on Sunday, the defeat to Green Buffaloes brought their campaign to an abrupt end, leaving the competition without having collected a single point. Speaking to the Cosafa media crew after the match, Magic Ladies' gaffer Timo Tjongarero said they had plenty of chances in both halves, but their sloppiness in front of goal came back to bite them in the end.

"We had chances in both halves, but could not turn them into goals. The girls, however, fought hard, and unfortunately it wasn't our day. Although it did not end the way we wanted to, I believe the tournament served as a perfect platform to test ourselves, and it is a good opportunity to develop women's football in the region," he added.