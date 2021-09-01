Namibia: Magic Ladies Bow Out of Cosafa Champions League

1 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

Namibian champions Tura Magic Ladies yesterday bowed out of the ongoing Cosafa Women's Champions League after they lost 1-0 to Zambia's Green Buffaloes at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Having already lost their opening match 3-0 against Zimbabwean side Black Rhinos Queens on Sunday, the defeat to Green Buffaloes brought their campaign to an abrupt end, leaving the competition without having collected a single point. Speaking to the Cosafa media crew after the match, Magic Ladies' gaffer Timo Tjongarero said they had plenty of chances in both halves, but their sloppiness in front of goal came back to bite them in the end.

"We had chances in both halves, but could not turn them into goals. The girls, however, fought hard, and unfortunately it wasn't our day. Although it did not end the way we wanted to, I believe the tournament served as a perfect platform to test ourselves, and it is a good opportunity to develop women's football in the region," he added.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X