Namibia: Bank Windhoek Wins Two International Awards

Bank Windhoek was recently recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns. These were the advertising and promotion of the new Bank Windhoek Mobile App, its Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) and "Swipe Local" Card Campaigns. Each of the marketing campaigns is heavily embedded in local relevance, borrowing from local vernacular and connected with prospects using words, language, heritage and situations they could relate to.

"As a brand of the soil, we are extremely proud of these accolades," said Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer: Marketing and Communication Services at Bank Windhoek. "This is a notable milestone for the bank to be recognised and awarded for creativity at this global platform," she stated.

Pack added that the awarded campaigns are an example of how Bank Windhoek is able to combine the current business environment, creativity and local culture to deliver communication and marketing materials that makes this truly Namibian brand stand out. This is particularly evident in the way these campaigns successfully used local nuances to evoke emotions and capture the essence of the day-to-day lives of Namibians. The cards campaign encouraged and endorsed patriotism in support of local businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is an international publication headquartered in the UK that is at the forefront of bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry and who demonstrate exceptional service delivery in an evolving banking sector, focusing on innovation, quality, branding activities, customer service and performance.

"We are honoured to receive these awards, and would like to thank every staff member, client and stakeholder who helped empower us to provide financial services of a standard that merits global recognition," Pack observed.