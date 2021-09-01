Namibia: People Called Upon to Surrender All Illegal Firearms As Amnesty Campaign Commences

1 September 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security this week launched the Amnesty Month of September at the Israel Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek.

The firearm amnesty campaign is held under the project, "Silencing the Guns in Africa by the year 2020.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Albert Kawana at the launch said the amnesty period takes effect from 01 to 30 September.

"This is an opportunity not to be missed because after the expiry of the period, the law will take its course on those who are found in possession of unlicensed firearms, armaments or ammunition," he added.

Kawana said all people in Namibia are therefore called upon to surrender all illegal firearms and unwanted licensed firearms to any police station countrywide without prosecution.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X