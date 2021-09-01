South Africa: 'Resilience and Intellectual Contribution Are Required to Resolve the Challenges That Women Face' - Vice-Chancellor On Up's Research Centre for the Economic Advancement of Women

1 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By University of Pretoria

Charlotte Maxeke (1871 - 1939) was the first African woman in South Africa to obtain a university degree, a Bachelor of Science. An intellectual and an activist, she used her knowledge and courage to mobilise women to fight for democracy and the rights of women, so that future generations of women could experience generational equality and an equal stake in the knowledge economy.

The South African government named 2021 "The Year of Charlotte Maxeke" in honour of her achievements and what would have been her 150th birthday. There can perhaps be no better time than now to focus on the largely unrecognised role of women leaders in our country, our universities, our communities and homes.

We pay special tribute to all women, past and present, who have transcended the social, gender and political oppression they faced, often at great risk to their lives, including the more than 20 000 women who marched for the liberation of our country in 1956. We have immense reverence for the contributions they made to enable future generations of South African women to gain their place at the socio-economic and intellectual table, and to transform our society so that women may flourish.

To achieve the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

