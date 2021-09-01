South Africa: Water and Sanitation Appeals to Limpopo Residents to Use Water Sparingly

press release

A weekly state of reservoirs report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation has shown the Limpopo provincial water storage has taken knock once again this week. The province's dam levels have been on a downward spiral week-on-week, therefore, this calls for all water users in the province to be efficient and conservative in how they utilise water.

The water stored in the province's reservoirs slightly decreased to 81.8% this week from last week's 82.2%. However, these levels are better when compared to 63.1% during the same period last year.

The decline means that the available water in the province as of this week is at 1 210.7 cubic metres out of a full capacity of 1 480.10 cubic metres.

The Polokwane Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Polokwane and surrounding areas is currently this week measured at 86.0%, a decline from last week's 86.9%.

Ebenezer Dam in Groot Letaba, which supplies most communities around Polokwane, has dropped from last week's 98.8% to 98.3% this week. This is however a huge improvement from last year when the dam was at a paltry 12.9% during this period.

In Vhembe District, Nandoni Dam supplied by Levhuvhu River, is at its full capacity at 100.8% this week from 100.9% last week. The dam recorded 99.3% last year at this time. Vondo Dam has declined to 96.4% this week, compared to last week's 97.1%. The dam recorded 92.8% last year during this period.

De Hoop Dam in Steelpoort, which supplies the community of Sekhukhune and the local mining industries, has also declined to 95.9% this week, compared to last week's 96.2%. This is an improvement from last year's 92.5% at this time. Flag Boshielo Dam is normally at its full capacity but is now on a continuous downward spiral, recording 81.4% this week from 82.4% last week. The dam recorded 94.4%. last year at this time.

Mokolo Dam in Mokolo River has also decreased and is now at 99.2% this week from last week's 99.3%. This is a great level compared to 46.9% last year at this time.

Tzaneen Dam which supplies water to farmers for irrigation in the area has also dropped significantly this week. It is now sitting at 90.3% from last week's 91.4%. This dam was at a critical low of 17.5% last year at this time.

Middle Letaba Dam is critically low at 7.8% this week, down from the equally low 8.0% last week. Doorndraai Dam in Sterk River which is also at its low levels has declined to 38.7% this week compared to last week's 39.0%, an improvement compared 9.9% it recorded last year at this time.

The Department of Water and Sanitation still reiterates its call on water consumers in the province to continue using water sparingly, as the dams continue to decrease week on week.