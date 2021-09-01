South Africa: Postponing South Africa's Municipal Polls - What the Constitutional Court Must Decide

1 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elmien Du Plessis, Petronell Kruger and Safura Abdool Karim

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the way elections are conducted across the world. South Africa, too, is faced with an unprecedented situation of having to decide whether to postpone its municipal elections, scheduled for 27 October.

Elmien du Plessis is Associate Professor of Law at North-West University; Petronell Kruger is Senior Researcher, public health law, University of the Witwatersrand; Safura Abdool Karim is a senior researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave almost six months' notice by announcing 27 October 2021 as the date for the elections on 21 April 2021. The Constitution requires that an election be held within 90 days of the end of the term of office for local government. Since the last local government elections were held on 3 August 2016, an election must be held by 1 November 2021 to comply. No provision is made for discretion to postpone the elections in the Constitution or in legislation.

But, as the Electoral Commission of South Africa started preparing for elections, some political parties flagged the challenges of holding elections during the Covid-19 pandemic. The commission then constituted an inquiry, headed by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, to ascertain if the elections...

