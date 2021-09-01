South Africa: Between a Vaccine and a Ventilator - the Choice, for Better or Worse, Is Rightfully Yours

1 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Satya Sagar

What is really at work here is the simple concept of 'relative risk'. While almost everything in life comes with its own dangers, real choices are made based on comparing the options available and the different levels of threat involved.

"I am planning to get my Covid vaccine shot this week," I told a very dear German friend of mine the other day over the phone.

"No! Don't do that!" came the immediate response.

"Why?" I asked.

"They will inject nanobots into your bloodstream!" he said, with all sincerity and genuine concern for my well-being.

I immediately realised I was speaking to someone I thought I knew well, but obviously didn't. I also realised, from hard experience, that the fiction he was spouting could not be fought with facts -- I needed to come up with even better fiction.

"Hey, nanobots sounds cool! Right now, I don't have even one. I wouldn't mind having a few inside me," I said.

"Are you crazy? They will be used to control you for life!" he replied.

"I am totally out of control these days and some guiding nanobots would be nice!" I gushed.

The conversation ended when I told my friend that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

