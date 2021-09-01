South Africa: Media Statement - Joint Committee On Ethics Publishes 2020 Register of Members' Interests

document

The Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests at its meeting of 30 August 2020 resolved to release the Register of Members' Interests for 2020.

In terms of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Financial Interests, Members of Parliament are required to disclose their interests annually. Members of Parliament were required to disclose their interests by 20 November 2020.

The release of the Register is in line with Members of Parliament's promise to adhere to high ethical standards. The committee reiterates the importance of ethical disclosure of interests and welcomes the commitment shown by Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Houses to uphold the good standing of Parliament by declaring their interests.

The committee's work is enhanced by the release of the Register, as it ensures accountability from Members of Parliament. The committee's work is also aimed at protecting the integrity of Parliament.

The full public section of the register can be accessed on: https://tinyurl.com/u5uzxxnu