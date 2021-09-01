Africa: Savoy Return for Third Stint With CAR

The Central African Republic Football Federation has re-appointed Raoul Savoy as head coach of the senior men's national team Les Fauves.

The Swiss national signed a two year contract just in time before they kick off their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C qualifying campaign.

Savoy 48, who returns for his third stint with the CAR has a wealth of experience coaching in the continent following his spells with Ethiopia, Eswatini and The Gambia.

"CAR is my home," the former Mouloudia Oujda coach told CAFOnline.

"I'm felling well with the atmosphere, the people and the mentality."

The much travelled technician believes he has unfinished business with the Wild Dogs following his exit two years ago.

"We're in a right way when I left two year ago. It was time to travel again together," noted Savoy.

The Central African Republic are in Group C of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 alongside Cape Verde Islands, Liberia and former TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations winners Nigeria.

They will open their World Cup bid against Cape Verde's Blue Sharks in neutral territory and Savoy says he hopes to play in front of his home fans soon.

"Playing our home matches away from home is tough," said Raoul. "For us it's not the first time and it's not a big problem technically.

"We're missing our fans a lot. Let's hope this situation will be better soon."

The returning coach would love to restart on a positive note as they take on Cape Verde before facing Liberia but says the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 is the target.

"The AFCON (2023) is our main goal," he emphasized. "We can do it and it's ust a question of working hard and the full commitment of our international players."

"We'll utilise the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers to work and build a strong team for the future."