South Africa: Employment and Labour Deploys Inspectors in Sarah Baartman District for an Integrated Blitz Inspection

press release

Employment and Labour Department to deploy Inspectors in the Sarah Baartman District for an integrated blitz inspection

Employment and Labour inspectors are to turn their attention to the Farm Sector in the Sarah Baartman District; Addo and Kirkwood area.

The two-week long inspection will commence from 06th -17th September 2021 and will take an integrated approach that involves the district Municipality, South African Police Services (SAPS), Departments of Health and Home Affairs.

The aim of the inspection is to educate employers and employees on Sectoral Determination No 13 (Farm Sector), enforce compliance with labour legislation, advocate on Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and the implementation of safety measures in the workplace during the scourge of this communicable disease; COVID-19. Compliance will be viewed on all conditions of employment as prescribed by the sectoral determination for this vulnerable industry.

Home Affairs' immigration office and SAPS members together with the Sarah Baartman District Municipality will be looking at the employment of illegal immigrants by Farmers.

"Whilst employers in this sector may see our inspections as witch hunt, the truth is that we want to assist them in making sure that workers are safe at their workplaces and all labour laws are complied with. It is unfortunate that the Department will be rigid to those sectors who do not comply hence we partake these Inspections, all loopholes will be addressed immediately to create a healthy and safe working environment", said Chief Director Provincial Operations; Ms. Nomfundo Douw-Jack.

The department is the custodian of labour laws and must at all times ensure labour related matters are effectively managed through advocacy, inspection and enforcement for compliance of employers. Two advocacy sessions for employees will be conducted in the afternoon of 18th September 2021 at 16h00 in Addo and Kirkwood.

Media is invited to attend both inspections and advocacy sessions.