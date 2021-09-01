Kenya: CS Matiang'i Lists DP William Ruto's Properties

1 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has submitted a list of Deputy President William Ruto's properties which are guarded by State security.

The properties include Weston Hotel along Lang'ata Road, a 15,000 acre ranch in Laikipia County, two hangars and five helicopters at Wilson Airport among others.

Also included in the list is the Sh600 million Dolphine Hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa County, which has six state guards watching over the property.

The 10 properties listed as receiving protection, according to CS Matiang'i, are:

