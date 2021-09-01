Angola: Handball - Petro Qualify for African Cup Final

31 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda Tuesday qualified for the final of the African Cup Winners Cup in senior women's handball, after beating FAP of Cameroon 29-21, in a semi-final match, played in Meknès , Morocco.

Petro were losing 10-11 in the first half, but the club managed to get ahead of the scoreboard and keep the advantage in the final stretch of the competition.

Petro will face TKC, also from Cameroon, in the final match on the September 2 (Thursday).

The Angolan team of 1º de Agosto, absent from Morocco, are the title holders.

