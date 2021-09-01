Mozambique: Covid-19 - 11 Deaths and 263 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 263 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 11 Covid-19 deaths.

According to a Ministry of Health Tuesday press release, the latest victims were eight men and three women, all Mozambican citizens and aged between five and 77. Three of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, two in Niassa, two in Inhambane and one each in Cabo Delgado, Manica, Gaza and Maputo province. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,864.

Since the start of the pandemic, 850,627 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,453 of them in the previous 24 hours. 2,190 of these tests yielded negative results, while 263 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique now stands at 146,316.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 143 were women or girls and 120 were men or boys. 21 were children under the age of 15, and 27 were over 65 years old. In three cases, no age information was available.

These figures once again confirmed the trend of the past two weeks, in which the main focus of the Mozambican epidemic seems to have switched to the north of the country. On Tuesday, 58.9 per cent of the new cases came from the four provinces north of the Zambezi - 88 in Nampula, 33 in Cabo Delgado, 24 in Zambezia and ten in Niassa.

The seven southern and central provinces provided 41.1 per cent of the cases - 35 in Maputo city, 23 in Gaza, 18 in Inhambane, 16 in Maputo province, nine in Sofala, four in Tete and three in Manica.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) on Tuesday was 10.7 per cent, a decline from Monday's figure of 12.6 per cent, and Sunday's of 12.5 per cent.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Niassa (31.3 per cent), Nampula (20.6 per cent), Zambezia (17.8 per cent), and Gaza (17.7 per cent). The lowest rates were reported from Maputo City (5.3 per cent), and Manica (six per cent).

Over the same 24 hour period, 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (10 in Maputo, two in Gaza, one in Zambezia and one in Manica), and 28 new patients were admitted (13 in Maputo, three in Matola, two each in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Tete, Manica and Inhambane, one in Sofala and one in Gaza).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 128 on Monday to 131 on Tuesday. 66 of these patients (50.4 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Niassa, 13 in Nampula, 10 in Matola, seven in Inhambane, six in Sofala, six in Zambezia, four in Cabo Delgado, and two each in Tete, Manica and Gaza.

The Ministry release added that on Tuesday 1,177 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (551 in Maputo province, 326 in Nampula, 182 in Inhambane, 42 in Zambezia, 41 in Sofala, 18 in Manica, and 17 in Cabo Delgado). The total number of recoveries now stands at 133,574, or 91.3 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

With recoveries greatly exceeding the number of new cases, the number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 11,799 on Monday to 10,874 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo province, 3,357 (30.9 per cent of the total); Maputo city, 3,250; Nampula, 1,418; Inhambane, 823; Niassa, 676; Zambezia, 445; Cabo Delgado, 431;Gaza, 347; Sofala, 72; Tete, 38; and Manica, 17.