Mozambique: Court Officials Arrested in Inhambane

1 September 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have arrested eight officials of district courts in the southern province of Inhambane, for allegedly stealing 31 million meticais (about 485,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) from public funds between 2015 and 2020.

The money was intended to pay lay judges in the district courts, but some of the payment ended up in the pockets of ten court staff, eight of whom have now been detained

According to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", citing the Provincial Office for the Fight against Corruption, money was sent to the bank accounts of court officials in the districts of Jangamo, Panda, Homoine, Funhalouro, Vilankulo, Govuro, Morrumbene e Inhassoro. From these funds, they were supposed to take out the money required to pay the lay judges.

But those involved in the scheme did not pay all the money to the lay judges. Instead, part of the money was transferred to bank accounts belonging to an official in the finance department of the Inhambane provincial court, and to court clerks in the districts concerned.

One of those involved has begun to repay the stolen money.

