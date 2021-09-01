Tunisia: Italian Waste Case - Green Tunisia Network Reacts to Official Statements and Calls for Repatriation of Containers to Italy

Tunis/Tunisia — The Network of Green Tunisia (Le réseau Tunisie verte) which campaigns for the preservation of the environment, commented on the recent statements made by Director-General of the «Environment and Life Quality» Department Hédi Chebili, concerning the case of Italian waste, imported illegally to Tunisia.

The network expressed "deep astonishment" at what happened and called for the immediate return of the waste containers still harboured at the Port of Sousse and in the depots of the Tunisian Importing Company.

"These statements would consolidate the attitude of the Italian company and the Italian government by helping it to save time for the repatriation of this time bomb," reads a statement received by TAP on Wednesday.

The network also considers that the statements "prove the vulnerable position of Tunisian authorities, in the absence of initiatives and real diplomatic efforts, as Tunisia seems to be content pending the outcomes of Italian justice.

The Director-General of the Environment and Life Quality Department at the Environment Ministry said in a recent interview with a private national radio station that "the waste containers which are still kept at the Port of Sousse, have not released any leachate, methane gas, or odours. Meanwhile, the tests conducted by the Tunis International Centre for Environmental Technologies (CITET), following the inspection visit made last June 24 to the containers placed at the Port of Sousse, have revealed "that there is nothing that it is really annoying".

According to Chebili, most of the waste stored in the 212 containers at the Port of Sousse and 70 at the importing company's depot is plastic waste. They do not contain any organic waste which could ferment and consequently produce methane gas.

The Network of Green Tunisia also called on the Ministry "to make public the tests made on the containers public as well clarify the protocols implemented the laboratories involved in the process.»

"The general public should also be informed about the date of return of waste instead of minimising their impact and providing unfounded justifications for their presence".

The network pointed out that no appeal has been brought by Tunisia against the Italian company and that the only party to appeal is indeed the Italian company itself.