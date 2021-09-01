Kenya Records 1,018 New Covid-19 Cases and 13 Deaths

1 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 1,018 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday raising the country's caseload to 236, 881.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country's positivity rate had slowed to 10.9 percent this as the government continues to intensify efforts to have as many Kenyans vaccinated against the virus.

Over 2.7 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus as at September 1, 2021.

"Of these, total first doses are 1, 985, 905 while the second doses are 806, 404," he said.

Kenya is on Thursday set to receive some 358,000 doses of vaccines from the Canadian government.

Kagwe added that 633 patients had recovered from the virus raising the total number of recoveries to 224, 270.

13 more patients had succumbed to the virus but were not immediately reported until after audits were conducted in health facilities.

