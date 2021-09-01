South Africa: SA Distributes Over 261,000 Covid-19 Shots On Tuesday

South Africa administered 261 288 COVID-19 jabs on Tuesday, an increase from the 249 916 that were distributed on Monday.

According to the Department of Health's latest data, this means government has rolled out 12 568 525 vaccines since the start of the country's vaccination programme.

The data also shows that there are now 5 985 293 adults who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, South Africa on Tuesday reported 7 086 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 431 more deaths.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the total number of infections in the country to 2 777 659 and the death toll to 82 261.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal (1 803), followed by the Eastern Cape (1 585), Western Cape (1 220), and Free State (732).

In addition, there has been an increase of 404 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, pushing the number to 12 663.

Globally, as of 31 August 2021, there have been 216 867 420 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 507 837 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Global view

With just under 4.4 million new cases reported between 23 and 29 August, the number of new cases reported globally remains similar to the previous week after having increased for nearly two months.

This is according to the latest WHO's COVID-19 weekly epidemiological update published on Tuesday.

The WHO said, in the past week, only the Western Pacific region recorded a 7% upsurge as compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, global deaths are also similar to last week, with just over 67 000 new fatalities reported.

"The Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific regions reported an increase in the number of weekly deaths, 9% and 16% respectively, while the South-East Asia region reported the largest decrease (20%)."

However, in the regions of Africa, Europe, and the Americas there were no significant changes from last week's report.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States (938 014 new cases, 8% decrease), India (270 796 new cases, 17% increase), Iran (254 753 new cases, similar to the previous week), the United Kingdom (237 556 new cases, 8% increase), and Brazil (175 807 new cases, 16% decrease).

Globally, cases of the Alpha variant have been reported in 193 countries, while 141 have the Beta variant, 91 have the Gamma variant and Delta is present in 170 countries.