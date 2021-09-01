Tunisia to Take Part in Torino Fashion Match 2021, November 15-18

1 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, which is a member of the European Enterprise and Innovation Network (EEN), is taking part in the new digital edition of the Torino Fashion Match 2021, scheduled for November 15-18, as part of the Torino Fashion Week.

This event is organised at the initiative of the Regional Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Piedmont (north-western region of Italy) "Unioncamere Piemonte," in collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) and in partnership with EEN Tunisia.

According to Cepex, this event will bring together textile and clothing industrialists and designers with foreign companies looking for production partners, through B2B meetings that can be pre-scheduled online between Tunisian industrialists and their Italian and international counterparts, in addition to the Fashion Talks Webinairs that will involve international speakers.

Participants in this meeting will be fashion designers / stylists / clothing companies / accessories; retailers, distributors, fashion shops; representatives of e-commerce platforms; buyers / sales agents; and academics and representatives of R&D institutions looking for new partnerships.

"It is an event that will help participants develop their business networks, share experiences with international business contacts, keep abreast of market trends and identify technological innovations adopted on a global scale," CEPEX said in a press release.

Registration and participation in Torino Fashion Match 2021 is free of charge via the link: https://torino-fashion-match-2021.b2match.io/home.

