Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Targets Vaccination of 50 Percent of Population By End of October (Who)

1 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — With more than 35% of the population having received at least one dose and nearly 20% of people fully vaccinated, Tunisia is targeting the inoculation of 50% of its population by the end of October, the World Health Organisation (WHO) office in Tunisia said on Wednesday.

The latter considers in a statement that Tunisia can count on a large network of Basic Health Centres whose experience in the vaccination field is acknowledged.

In this regard, the organisation commends the "exceptional result" achieved by Tunisia during the three national intensive vaccination days on August 8, 15 and 29.

" Over 1,600,000 people were vaccinated during these three days. This is an outstanding result which testifies to the dynamism and commitment of all actors to efficiently deal with the health crisis and combat the COVID-19 pandemic," says WHO. Thanks to the efforts of health authorities, logistics officials, health professionals, civil society and international partners who delivered millions of doses to Tunisia through the COVAX initiative or through bilateral donations, lives will be saved, infections will be prevented and the health system will be better equipped to deal with new epidemic waves, the statement indicates.

The World Health Organisation will keep on supporting Tunisia's efforts in matters of vaccination and in combating the pandemic, the same source reads.

