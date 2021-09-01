Tunisia: Covid-19 - Siliana Sees Surge in Infections

1 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 53 COVID-19 infections were logged during the past 24 hours in Siliana, bringing the caseload to 14,797.

These infections were reported in El Kerib (22), Makther (10), Rouhia (7), Gaâfour (4), Sidi Bourouis (4), Kesra (3), Siliana City (1), Bargou (1) and Bou Arada (1).

The number of currently hospitalisations at the Siliana hospital stands at 13, including 3 in intensive care units, the local health directorate said.

39 further patients are hospitalised in the region's local hospitals.

The number of fatalities in the region hit 510 on August 29.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X