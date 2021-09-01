Tunisia: Covid-19 - Siliana Sees Surge in Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — 53 COVID-19 infections were logged during the past 24 hours in Siliana, bringing the caseload to 14,797.

These infections were reported in El Kerib (22), Makther (10), Rouhia (7), Gaâfour (4), Sidi Bourouis (4), Kesra (3), Siliana City (1), Bargou (1) and Bou Arada (1).

The number of currently hospitalisations at the Siliana hospital stands at 13, including 3 in intensive care units, the local health directorate said.

39 further patients are hospitalised in the region's local hospitals.

The number of fatalities in the region hit 510 on August 29.