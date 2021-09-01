Cameroon: National Blood Transfusion Centre - New Faces to Move Agenda Forward

A Presidential Decree appoints the Chairman of the Management Committee and Deputy Director General of the Centre.

Professor Ekoe Tetanye and Mr Maina Djoulde have been appointed Chairperson of the Management Committee and Deputy Director General of the National Blood Transfusion Centre respectively by Presidential Decrees No. 2021/495 and 2021/496 of August 30, 2021. Their appointments have been greatly acclaimed by the Director General of the National Blood Transfusion Centre, Professor Dora Mbanya, who said without a Chair of the Board of Management, decisions about the running of the centre could not be effectively applied. "We are grateful to the Head of State for the appointment as it will move the agenda of the centre forward in many ways", Prof. Dora Mbanya noted.

Professor Ekoe Tetanye and Mr Maina Djoulde are said to be important figures with the required professional experience to provide administrative and strategic assistance to the current management team of the National Blood Transfusion Centre. This will certainly enable the centre effectively carryout its services in ensuring that hospitals and patients in the country do not lack secured blood.

Ekoe Tetanye is a Pediatrician, Consultant and Emeritus Professor of General Pediatrics from the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences-University of Yaounde I. With a rich professional experience which spans over 40 years, the 73-year-old senior pediatrician understands the importance of secured blood provision in any hospital. Since 2000, he is the Chairman of Cameroon Polio Experts Committee and also Facilitator of the Republic of Guinea Forum for Routine Immunization. In 2011, Prof. Tetanye was a Counselor of George Washington University/Medical Education Promotion Initiative (MEPI). Born in Ebolowa, the seasoned pediatrician have published a hundred papers in general pediatrics, child nutrition and public health.

Emmanuel Maina Djoulde is a graduate from the National School of Administration and Magistracy dubbed ENAM. Born in 1971 in Mbé, Vina Division of the Adamawa Region, the Senior Social Affairs Administrator before his appointment was an Inspector General at the Ministry of Public Health. He is also a holder of Higher Degree in Public Administration at ENA (Paris), a Diploma in Management of Projects and development from the Catholic University of Lyon, France. Maina Djoulde has professional experience in Public Administration, Internal Auditing, Negotiation, Corporation and Advocacy, Mobilisation of Resources as well as the Management of Projects. From 2007-2017, Maina Djoulde was the coordinator of projects and corporation between the Ministry of Public Health and the 18 United Nations agencies in Cameroon.