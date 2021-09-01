South Sudan - African Development Bank and WHO Hand Over Vehicles to Support Covid-19 Response

1 September 2021
World Health Organization Africa (Brazzaville)

Juba, 1 September 2021 - The African Development Bank has donated two cars to support South Sudan's ongoing COVID-19 response as part of efforts by the Bank and its partners to ease the toll of the pandemic on vulnerable African states. The donation was made to the Ministry of Health through the World Health Organization (WHO), which is implementing the Bank-financed COVID-19 response project on behalf of the Government of South Sudan.

The cars will be used by the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre in Juba to coordinate the incident management system and deploy national rapid response teams to enhance outbreak investigation.

Receiving the vehicles, Minister of Health Honorable Elizabeth Achuei said, "the vehicles will facilitate the multidisciplinary and national response in at-risk and affected populations, and thus help save more lives and tackle the negative impacts of COVID-19. I wish to thank the African Development Bank and WHO for the generous support, and we shall ensure good utilization of these vehicles."

African Development Bank Country Manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu, said the vehicles would go a long way in filling the gap. However, the need remains great. "We must not forget the looming food crisis, which is affecting the health and wellbeing of millions of people in South Sudan, as a result of flooding, conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic. We also need to accelerate a vaccine program in South Sudan and elsewhere in Africa to save lives and livelihoods."

Dr Fabian Ndenzako, the WHO representative a.i. for South Sudan, said, "the vehicles will support continuity of delivery of response mechanisms, as COVID-19 continues to strain the country's healthcare system. The vehicles will improve emergency preparedness and response and strengthen the health system."

South Sudan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on 5 April 2020. On 31 August 2021 it had recorded 11 446 cases, 120 deaths and 11 112 recoveries from COVID-19.

In 2020, the Bank provided a $4.2 million grant to bolster South Sudan's health system and support the country's emergency COVID-19 response. Through the grant, WHO has provided the Health Ministry with essential medicines, lifesaving biomedical equipment and personal protective equipment. It also facilitated the remodeling of four COVID-19 treatment centres.

In addition, WHO has trained 406 health workers to care for COVID-19 patients across the country. It is also procuring an oxygen generation plant to support the government's efforts.

Read the original article on WHO-AFRO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 World Health Organization Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: WHO-AFRO

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X