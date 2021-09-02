Nigeria: Police Confirm Abduction of 73 Zamfara Students

The Zamfara State Police Command has on Wednesday night confirmed the abduction of 73 Students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

The abduction occurred on Wednesday morning after an invasion by a large number of armed bandits on the school.

Confirming the development, the Command's spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu said the Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N Elkanah has launched a manhunt to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

"CP has deployed a search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.

"The CP further appealed to the general public especially parents and relatives of the abducted students to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation.

"Security has also been beefed up at Kaya Village and environ to forestall a further attack on the communities.

"Further development will be made known to members of the public," SP Shehu however said.